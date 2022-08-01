Malaysia has oversupply of chickens, surplus can be exported, says minister

The Agriculture and Food Industries Minister said Malaysia could produce up to 106 per cent of its self sufficiency rate.

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR) - There is currently an oversupply of chicken in the market, following "effective" intervention measures taken by the government to stabilise supplies after months of shortage, Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Minister said.

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said measures such as abolishing the approved permits, opening up imports and temporarily halting exports to stabilise domestic supplies, have been "effective".

"At this time, we are seeing an oversupply of chicken which has kept the prices of chicken in the market lower than the ceiling price," he said during the Oral Question and Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat Monday (Aug 1).

He said at this juncture, Malaysia could produce up to 106 per cent of its self sufficiency rate for chicken.

"We are at the capacity to export chicken from our country," he added.

Datuk Kiandee was responding to a supplementary question by Ms Nurul Izzah Anwar, Member of Parliament from the Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan, on how the government will be involved in the industry which has already achieved a self sufficiency rate of over 100 per cent.

He was quoted as saying recently that the government will review the chicken ceiling price and approval to export chicken after the implementation of the RM9.40 (S$2.90) per kg ceiling price in Peninsular Malaysia ends on Aug 31.

Malaysia imposed a temporary ban on chicken exports from June 1, to stabilise its domestic supplies and prices.

It provided nearly 73,000 tonnes of chicken to Singapore in 2021, or roughly 34 per cent of the Republic’s chicken supply. Most of the chicken was imported live and slaughtered in local abattoirs.

The ban was partially lifted to allow certain categories of chicken, such as black chicken and kampung chicken, to be exported.

However the ban on commercial broiler chicken, which makes up the biggest portion of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia, is still in place.

Singapore has sought to further diversify its sources of chicken since the export ban.

On June 30, the Singapore Food Agency approved Indonesia as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat, adding to a list of more than 20 accredited countries including Brazil, Thailand and Australia.