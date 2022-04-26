Malaysia man, 63, rapes cat to death, faces up to 20 years in jail

A senior citizen in Malaysia has been charged at the Sessions Court in Johor Baru for raping a cat, resulting in its death.

Unemployed Janting Keling, 63, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Fatimah Zahari on Monday (April 25).

According to the charge sheet, he committed the act at a playground in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah at around 4.30am on April 16.

He was charged under Section 377 of the Penal Code with carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 20 years, as well as a fine and whipping upon conviction.

Janting, who was not represented, pleaded for a lighter sentence as he did not have a job and just arrived in Johor from Sarawak.

He told the court he was currently staying with his daughter and was not sure if she would show up to post bail.

Judge Fatimah then set bail at RM6,000 (S$1,890) and May 25 for the sentencing.

Janting is not likely to be whipped as he is over 50 years old.