Malaysian court upholds Najib's conviction on corruption charges

Najib Razak said he was disappointed with the decision and would appeal.

KUALA LUMPUR A Malaysian court yesterday upheld former premier Najib Razak's conviction on corruption charges over a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), dealing a blow to his hopes of a political comeback.

Najib was appealing a 12-year prison sentence and US$50 million (S$68 million) fine imposed by Kuala Lumpur High Court last year for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, one of five trials he is facing over corruption allegations.

The 1MDB case, which a US attorney-general described as the worst form of kleptocracy, has cast a shadow over Malaysian politics.

The US and Malaysian authorities say US$4.5 billion was believed to have been stolen and more than US$1 billion made its way into Najib's personal accounts.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at the trial last year though the court found he had illegally received about US$10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB.

Court of Appeal Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who led a three-member panel on the decision, said they agreed unanimously with the high court on Najib's conviction and sentencing and dismissed his defence that all his actions regarding SRC were in the national interest.

"There is no national interest here, just a national embarrassment," the judge said.

He said the evidence showed Najib knew or had reason to believe the funds in his accounts were proceeds of illegal activities and had failed to take steps to determine them as such.

Najib showed no emotion as the judgment was read out and was seen taking notes occasionally during the hearing.

His appeal has been closely watched amid fears that ruling party leaders facing criminal charges could secure leniency after the return of Najib's party, Umno, to power in August.

At a virtual briefing after the verdict, Najib said he was disappointed with the decision and would appeal at the Federal Court, Malaysia's top tribunal.

"I did not know and I did not ask and I did not order anyone to move the RM42 million (S$13 million) to my account," he said.

Mr Adib Zalkapli, director of political risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia, said an acquittal would have given Najib the chance to reclaim the top job.