Malaysian dressmaker’s political flag-inspired outfits go viral on TikTok

Dresses inspired by (from left) Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam SeMalaysia.

With Malaysia’s political parties gearing up for elections in six states on Aug 12, a man from Tanah Merah, Kelantan is flying their flags his own way - and looking pretty fly in the process.

Dressmaker @wafieyrosli saw his political flag-inspired collection of dresses go viral on TikTok in the past two weeks, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views for the videos documenting his creative process and improvised runway presentations.

The series of videos showcasing the creations described by the TikToker as an “online show” began with a teaser posted on July 27 of an outfit inspired by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The red outfit was also inspired by a dress that actress Margot Robbie wore on the red carpet at the world premiere of the Barbie movie on July 9 in Los Angeles.

The first video garnered nearly 150,000 views on TikTok, with viewers lauding the TikToker’s creativity.

The second dress was inspired by the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as well as an outfit worn by Malaysian businesswoman Seri Vida.

The BN dress video, featuring the TikToker strutting across a field in a tiered blue dress, saw more than 242,000 views across two days.

Another video showed @wafieyrosli modelling a green “kimono look” dress inspired by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) on railway tracks.

“Look forward to many more shows before PRN15,” captioned the TikToker in a video featuring him in his BN dress, standing atop a bare tree with the dress’ train cascading down the trunk and across the grass below.

Aside from his political flag-inspired collection, @wafieyrosli also makes dresses under the Instagram handle @wafieyrosli_atelier_, offering custom-made dresses for weddings and festivities.

The six states participating in the elections – Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan – go to the polls on Saturday.

The polls will be closely observed as a measure of support for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government that was formed after a divisive general election in November.

A total of 570 candidates from nine parties will vie for the 245 state assembly seats up for grabs, with more than 9.7 million Malaysians eligible to vote.