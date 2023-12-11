 Malaysian firemen help transport 200kg man to hospital, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysian firemen help transport 200kg man to hospital

Firemen had to use a special blanket to lift the man onto a 4x4 truck belonging to his employer.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Dec 11, 2023 11:05 am

GEORGE TOWN, Penang – An obese man weighing about 200kg had to be lifted by eight firemen after he experienced breathing difficulties at a construction site in Penang on Dec 9 night.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said it received a distress call at about 8.45pm from the public informing it about the incident.

“A team of firemen from Perak Road fire station was dispatched to the location,” the spokesman said.

When the firemen arrived at the site at Persiaran Bayan Mutiara, the victim, who is in his 40s, was semi-conscious and had breathing difficulties.

The spokesman said the victim was given initial treatment by a St John medical team at the location.

He said due to the victim’s weight, the firemen had to use a special blanket to lift him onto a 4x4 truck belonging to his employer.

The victim was taken to Penang Hospital for further treatment. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

