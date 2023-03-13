Malaysia’s ex-PM Muhyiddin Yassin in court for money laundering charges

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the Shah Alam Sessions Court where he is expected to be charged with money laundering.

SHAH ALAM - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the Shah Alam Sessions Court where he is expected to be charged with money laundering.

The 75-year-old Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president was dressed in a suit without a tie and held up his left hand with a clenched fist, as he made his way up the court complex steps.

As Muhyiddin arrived in court accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, a crowd of supporters began to gather at the front gates of the Shah Alam Court.

The supporters are mostly clad in white shirts to symbolise their support of Muhyiddin’s innocence.

Putrajaya MP and former education minister Radzi Jidin had arrived five minutes earlier than Muhyiddin to accompany the latter during the court proceedings.

Besides Mr Radzi, other Bersatu leaders seen accompanying Muhyiddin were Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee and party youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

Last week, the Pagoh MP was slapped with multiple charges for graft and money laundering at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

He was charged with four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$70 million) as well two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001 respectively.

The 75-year-old claimed trial to all six charges. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK