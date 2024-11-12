Woman’s body found stuffed in freezer of house in Malaysia

The suspect was standing next to the freezer when police arrived at the scene.

KUALA LUMPUR – A body of a woman, believed to have been murdered by her son and stuffed into a freezer, has been discovered by the police in a house in Old Klang Road.

It is learnt that the victim’s son had earlier contacted the police to confess his actions.

Sources said the suspect was standing next to the freezer when police arrived at the scene.

Officers from the Brickfields police headquarters are conducting further investigation at the site.

Brickfields Assistant Commander Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the police will issue a statement on the incident soon.

When contacted, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commander Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the case, adding that police are further investigating on the matter. – THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK