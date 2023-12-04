 Man dies hours after completing world’s highest bungee jump in Macau, Latest World News - The New Paper
Man dies hours after completing world’s highest bungee jump in Macau

The man, a 56-year-old Japanese tourist, had stopped breathing after his jump and no injuries were found on his body. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Wallace Woon
Dec 04, 2023 02:18 pm

A 56-year-old man died just hours after he completed the world’s highest bungee jump from the Macau Tower.

The Japanese tourist become short of breath and stopped breathing after completing his jump around 4.30pm local time on Dec 3, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported.

The man was taken to the Conde S. Januario Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead. HK01 reported that the man had no superficial injuries on his body.

Skypark by AJ Hackett, which conducts the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower, states on its website that clients should disclose any medical conditions they might have to its staff before taking part in any of its activities. These include heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes or previous surgery.

The bungee jump from the Skypark at the top of the 338m-high Macau Tower is the highest in the world, with participants plunging 233m.

Solo participants pay 2,888 Macanese pataca ($478) to take part in the jump.

