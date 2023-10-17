‘I can speak whatever language I want’: Eason Chan tells off fan who demanded he speak Mandarin

Lesson learnt: If you’re going to ask Eason Chan if he could do something for your benefit, say please and ask nicely.

The Hong Kong singer became visibly annoyed while on stage in Macau last Friday (Oct 13), after a fan rudely interrupted him to “Speak Mandarin!”.

Chan, 49, was performing on the first of his nine-night residency at the Cotai Arena.

In a clip posted on Weibo, the singer was speaking to the audience in Cantonese while explaining the inspiration behind his world tour, when the rude request was hurled at him.

Unimpressed by the interruption, Chan’s expression changed before he replied in English: “I love speaking in whatever way and language I want.”

"You could have said, 'Do you mind speaking in Mandarin? But [you said] 'Speak Mandarin!'' Yes, I can speak Mandarin and I can do it fluently,” he added with an eye roll.

“You can also say 'excuse me', 'please', and 'sorry to trouble you', " he continued, much to the appreciation of the audience who cheered his response.

Netizens have come out in support of Chan saying there’s absolutely nothing wrong with him speaking Cantonese while performing in Macau, where the dialect is widely spoken.

“His mother tongue is Cantonese. Everyone has their right to choose, regardless of where the venue is,” one comment read.