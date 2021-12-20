Man lifts sleeping ex-girlfriend's eyelids to unlock cellphone, steals $33,000

A Chinese man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after he stole money from his ex-girlfriend by using her fingerprint and lifting her eyelids open to unlock her cellphone while she slept, according to reports.

The 28-year-old man, identified only as Huang, went to the woman's apartment in December 2020 while she was feeling unwell. He cooked a meal for the woman, identified only as Ms Dong, and gave her medicine that made her sleepy.

Once she was asleep, Huang used his ex-girlfriend's finger to unlock her Huawei phone, according to court documents seen by Chinese media.

He then lifted Ms Dong's eyelids to unlock her Alipay app using facial recognition software.

He changed her password and withdrew 154,000 yuan (S$33,000) from Ms Dong's digital wallet to pay off his gambling debts.

The next morning, Ms Dong noticed the unusual transactions and made a report to the police. Police managed to arrest Huang in another city in April 2021.

In addition to his prison sentence, Huang was fined 20,000 Chinese yuan ($4,300).

A spokesperson for Alipay told Yishou Video that compensation would be offered in the rare event of theft and encouraged users to turn on multiple locks to protect their accounts.