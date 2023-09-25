Men slammed for boarding women-only coach in Malaysia’s MRT train

Commuter rail operator KTM has a ladies-only coach for its KTM Komuter suburban train, but men has been seen on it.

A video of male passengers in a newly implemented women-only coach on Malaysia’s MRT train has drawn the ire of netizens.

The short video on TikTok showed that the men were seated inside the coach during non-peak hours, despite pink signs clearly stating it is only for women.

“Can’t blame them... they’re just Ken,” read the caption of the video, referring to a song in the blockbuster movie Barbie that lambasts toxic masculinity.

It was recorded and posted on TikTok by a user called shueeewenn on Sept 19, one day after RapidKL introduced a women-only coach for trains operating on the MRT Kajang Line in Kuala Lumpur.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the move was made in response to concerns from female commuters about the sexual harassment they face in crowded trains.

Located in the middle of the train, the women-only carriage is marked out with special pink stickers, which are also found at the MRT station platforms and the doors.

The 13-second video drew angry reactions from commuters.

“Do they not feel shame?” a commenter asked, while another said they just “ken’not” read, punning on the Barbie song.

“You should just hand out (sanitary) pads to them,” a third commenter sarcastically said.

Some asked what the authorities are doing about this problem.

“Please RapidKL, we have advised them many times (about the same thing),” said commenter Ally.

Mr Muhammad Fuad suggested that fines be imposed on men who board the women-only coach.

“RapidKL and MoT (Ministry of Transport) should propose a fine to be gazetted in Parliament. Only then would it be easier for authorities to do their work,” he said.

Currently there is penalty for men who board the coaches for women.

In a follow-up video on Sept 20, shueeewenn said an auxiliary policeman was in the coach asking male commuters to leave.

This is not the first time men has boarded women-only coaches in Malaysia.

Commuter rail operator KTM has a women-only coach for its KTM Komuter suburban train, which was launched on April 28, 2010, but men have been seen on it.

The coach is indicated with pink stickers inside and outside the coach, bearing the words “Coach for Ladies Only”.

Women have been seen telling the men off for occupying the coach.

“(There’s) one time a bunch of guys went inside and this one lady yelled at them to go because they wouldn’t listen when she spoke nicely... it was so satisfying,” said commenter qissyna.

However, some netizens defended the men’s actions.

“To be fair, I (definitely) wouldn’t have noticed it (was women-only coach),” said Kieran.

Another user, Lixuan, said that her brother did not realise he was in the women’s coach until halfway through his journey because “he was too absorbed with his phone”.