Missing M'sian singer-YouTuber found dead under bridge

The body of Muhammad Nidza Afham, 23, was found a day after he was reported missing.

KLANG – The authorities discovered the body of singer and YouTuber Muhammad Nidza Afham, 23, on Aug 14, about a day after he was reported missing.

He was found beneath a bridge, where his location was last tracked.

This was confirmed by the Selangor police chief commissioner, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, on the night of Aug 14. He added that the victim’s family had also been notified.

Earlier on Aug 14, South Klang OCPD Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said Muhammad Nidza was last seen leaving a house in Jalan Kerongsang 4 in Bandar Puteri, on Aug 13.

His girlfriend traced his last location to a bridge, where a family member found his wallet and other belongings.

Mr Muhammad Nidza is known for his single Ternyata Bukan Aku. He gained fame for his song covers on social media, particularly on his YouTube channel, where his cover of Rindu Setengah Mati has garnered nearly seven million views. He also appeared on the third season of Malaysian television show I Can See Your Voice.

Mr Muhammad Nidza lived in Shah Alam and studied sports management at Universiti Kuala Lumpur. He worked with his older brother while maintaining an active part-time presence on social media and in the singing industry.

On social media platform X, user @hkaymn called for justice to prevail if the case revealed that the singer had been murdered.

Another user, @hadayahusaini, expressed her condolences to the singer’s family.

“May he be placed among the righteous. I pray for the family to be given the strength to move forward, and may the culprit be found soon,” she said in a post.

User @jmyopinion1 posted about his experience at the park where the singer had gone missing.

“I went to a restaurant in Jalan Klang. It was really dark and there were no street lights along the 100m walk,” he wrote. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK