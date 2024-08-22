M'sia kids reported missing were trapped in lift for 9 hours

One of the boys stuck his slipper between the lift doors.

Two boys entered a lift in a block of flats at Desa Petaling in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 19 and ended up trapped in it for over nine hours.

But it has been revealed that their ordeal was triggered by the boys themselves.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh said eleven-year-old Faiq Adiwira and his 10-year-old friend had wanted to buy pie from a nearby shop.

"Two police reports were made by family members with regard to the boys, who were feared missing," said ACP Ravinder.

The boys were eventually rescued at about 12.45am, both of them found in a state of exhaustion in the lift.

A closed circuit television footage making its rounds online shows Faiq and his friend entering the lift at the ninth storey at 2.14pm.

One of the boys is seen barefoot and carrying a key card. He sticks the key card between the lift doors as they are closing and pulls it out later.

When the lift doors open at the seventh storey, his friend sticks his slipper between the lift doors as they were closing. He pulls his slipper from between the doors when the lift reaches the fourth storey.

The boy's move triggered the auto-lock system and the lift stalled.

They tried pressing the lift buttons and what is believed to be the emergency button. The duo eventually grew tired and lay on the floor.