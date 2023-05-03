M'sian man unperturbed by criticism over his colourful (and see-through) Hari Raya outfits

A hotel customer service manager in Putrajaya says he is unfazed by the criticism and insults he received over his colourful Hari Raya outfits that he showcased on TikTok recently.

Muhammad Faddrullah Ismail posted two videos on his account, showing off two Raya outfits that he designed and made from scratch.

One of the videos, posted on April 22, notched over 230,000 views, along with a barrage of insults and snide remarks in the comments section, with some calling him a “cross dresser”.

“I don’t care what people say because everyone has their own opinion,” he told Harian Metro.

“My family is okay with it so far. My brother and sister even helped take my pictures on Raya morning.”

Faddrullah said he decided to make his own “baju Raya” as he did not wish to wear the same style of clothing as others.

“I started making my own baju Raya in 2013, from designing to sewing it,” the Fashion Design graduate from UiTM said.

He spent about RM2,000 ($600) on his Raya clothes this year, and said the cost would depend on the material used.

“As long as I’m able and have the inspiration, I will continue to produce (Hari Raya) clothing with more unique designs.”