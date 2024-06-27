M'sian riding to S'pore for work dies in crash with buffalo

A witness said the road where the accident happened is in bad condition and doesn't have any streetlights.

A 53-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a buffalo in Johor Bahru on June 25.

Seri Alam District Police Chief Superintendent Mohammad Sohaimi Ishak said the victim was on his way to Singapore from Tebrau for work when he hit the animal at Jalan Sungai Tiram at about 3.40am.

According to Malaysian news site Majoriti, the rider and the buffalo died at the scene.

Facebook user Razif Are Luck shared in-car camera footage from a car travelling behind the motorcycle along a dark road.

In the video, the motorcycle smashes into pieces upon impact with the buffalo which falls on its side. The rider is seen flung to the opposite side of the road.

The man's body was taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Facebook user wrote that the stretch of the road was in bad condition and had no street lights. He also wrote that he hoped the authorities would take action to avoid more accidents in the area.

Fellow netizen Mdaud Atokammarzara commented that the street lights were supposed to be installed in 2016 but there had been no progress.

Facebook user Ani Syafiqah shared that she herself almost got into an accident on that road in February. She was going home after work and it was dark, so the glare from an oncoming vehicle was blinding her.