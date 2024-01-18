M'sians held at Guantanamo Bay plead guilty to conspiring in 2002 Bali bombings

In 2002, bombings in Bali's touristy Kuta killed 202 people and injured more than 200 others.

A suicide bomber detonated a bomb in his backpack in the Paddy's Pub and another suicide bomber detonated a bomb at a thatch-roof bar just across the road.

Eighteen years later, Malaysians Mohammed Farik Amin and Mohammed Nazir Lep were nabbed in Thailand for suspected involvement in the bombings.

Two Malaysian prisoners at Guantánamo Bay pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring in the October 2002 nightclub bombings in the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, that killed more than 200 people.

According to The New York Times, both men were help in CIA's secret overseas prison network before they were transferred in 2006 to Guantanamo Bay.

Lawyers representing the Malaysians said the men were tortured, along with their Indonesian accused ringleader Hambali.

On Jan 16, both Farik and Nazir pled guilty to conspiring in the bombings.

They will testify against Hambali, the former leader of the Jemaah Islamiyah.