It's a bloody mess in AMK as soiled pads rain down a block

Mr Zheng admitted he is now afraid to open his bedroom window for fear of a sanitary pad landing inside his room.

An Ang Mo Kio resident is at his wit's end after soiled sanitary pads repeatedly landed on his air-conditioning unit for the past six months.

The disgusted resident has resorted to filing police reports and lodging complaints with the authorities.

The unsettling incidents have been occurring at Block 623 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Mr Zheng Ze Xiang, 61, who works in the construction industry, told Shin Min Daily News that the problem started in March.

He believes a resident living in a unit above his has been frequently tossing soiled sanitary pads out the window.

"Before March, it happened only occasionally," Mr Zheng recounted.

"Now it happens every month. The pads land right on the air-con compressor outside my bedroom window. I see them every time I open the window."

He added that the soiled pads have also landed on his plants and his neighbour's air-conditioning unit.

Mr Zheng admitted he is now afraid to open his bedroom window for fear of a sanitary pad landing inside his room. He has reported the incidents to the town council, the National Environment Agency, and the police, hoping to identify the culprit.

A resident suspected of being responsible for the incidents has denied any involvement.

When approached by Shin Min Daily News, a woman in her 70s, identified only as Madam Liu, said she lives with her granddaughter.

She stated that her household always disposes of sanitary pads properly in plastic bags and would never throw them out the window. She added that she had never seen any sanitary pads land on her own air-conditioning unit.

Mr Zheng suspects that the perpetrator disposes of the sanitary pads through a small window in their toilet, which would explain why the pads land on the air-con compressors of a row of units below.