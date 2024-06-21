M'sians urged to call out foreign vehicles pumping RON95

Petrol station cashiers have the authority to remotely deactivate a pump that is being used.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysians have been urged to immediately inform petrol station cashiers or forecourt staff if they see foreign vehicles filling up on the subsidised RON95 petrol, instead of merely standing by or taking pictures and videos.

The Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) said station cashiers are empowered to promptly halt transactions by remotely deactivating the pump being used.

“The current laws do not penalise drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who intentionally buy subsidised fuel not intended for them,” PDAM said in a statement on June 21.

“This creates a situation where these drivers continuously attempt to access the fuel, often covertly and at odd hours, making monitoring and prevention difficult for our staff.

“It is even more difficult when the transaction involves the purchase of RON95 at the pump using a debit or credit card,” it added.

Acknowledging public concerns about the sale of RON95 to foreigners, PDAM said its actions were limited to stopping the sale at the point of purchase.

It also noted the challenges that the sale of RON95 to drivers of foreign vehicles pose to station owners, owing to the significant penalties they face for doing so.

“We lack the legal means to report or penalise drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who misuse subsidised fuel ... We are also unable to engage in conflict with the culprits as it may escalate into untoward incidents.

“We appeal to the public and relevant authorities to work together in finding a viable solution to this issue, ensuring that taxpayer funds are used appropriately and fairly for the benefit of Malaysians,” it added.

The statement came after a video made its rounds on social media showing a man filling up a foreign-registered vehicle with RON95 at a petrol station in Masjid Tanah in Alor Gajah, Melaka on June 16.

CCTV footage showed that the man paid RM23.17 (S$6.66) at an outdoor payment terminal.

After the video went viral and drew negative reactions from the public, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry opened an investigation paper on a petrol station operator suspected of selling subsidised petrol to a vehicle with a foreign registration plate.

The ministry’s Melaka director Norena Jaafar said the action against the operator was in accordance with a directive enforced on June 17, 2022 which prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to all vehicles, including motorcycles, with foreign registration plates.

She added that the operator was being investigated for violating Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, punishable under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK