Mum in U.S. devastated after no one shows up to daughter's 3rd birthday party

A young mum took to social media after being left devastated when no one turned up to her daughter's third birthday party.

Breanna Strong from Salt Lake City, Utah, posted a video on TikTok showing all the hard work and money that had gone into her daughter's birthday.

She hired a soft play area, decorated the room with balloons, and purchased food for the 27 children she invited.

Sadly, on the day of the party, no one turned up, leaving her daughter Avery to celebrate alone.

Strong shared a video, in which she showed her daughter eating a slice of pizza at a table by herself, and said: "We invited 27 kids to Avery's third birthday party. Not a single one of her friends turned up."

The video has since amassed over 7.3 million views.

After throwing a pizza box in the bin, she added: "Money and time wasted. Breaks my heart so badly."

People were quick to jump to the comments section, with one writing: "This is a rule at my house. If we are invited, we’re going! We have been the only ones that show up. So sad this happens I’m so sorry."

Another mum wrote: "We don’t do parties anymore. All the money we would have spent on it goes to what the birthday kid wants."

"Oh man," another added.

"This happened for my son’s 8th birthday and I lied and I told him it was my fault so he wouldn’t feel bad."

To which Breanna replied: "It’s not fair. My heart literally hurts."