New sinkhole opens up in Kuala Lumpur about 50m from where tourist fell

KUALA LUMPUR – A second sinkhole has appeared in Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Masjid India – just 50m from where the ground opened up on Aug 23 and swallowed an Indian tourist – heightening fears about the safety of the popular area.

The new collapse reportedly occurred at around 2.30am on Aug 28, following a storm the previous night.

On Aug 28, the entire street was cordoned off for all vehicles and the public, compared to the previous day, when the police had only cordoned off an area of roughly 500 metres around the original sinkhole.

An officer from the Mineral and Geoscience Department was seen scanning the street with a ground penetrating radar.

He was seen pausing at a location between the original sinkhole and 10 metres from the new one for a few minutes before stomping on the ground and jumping up and down, as if to test the integrity of the cobbled pavement.

Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain arrived at the location at around 11.20am, where he inspected the new sinkhole before being briefed at the police operational tent.

He did not speak to the media.

Keadaan mendapan baru seluas dua kaki dengan jarak hanya 50 meter dari lokasi kejadian tanah jerlus di Jalan Masjid India, pagi ini.



Kawasan mendapan telah ditutup sepenuhnya oleh pasukan keselamatan bagi mengelakan sebarang kejadian tidak diingini berlaku.



Ketua Polis Daerah… pic.twitter.com/mGzVB5tE3C — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 28, 2024

In a press statement, Kuala Lumpur City Hall said it had blocked access to the road with police lines and water barriers.

“We have taken quick action, together with Indah Water Konsortium (the waste management company serving Kuala Lumpur, also known as IWK), to inspect the sewerage pipe at the location and its surrounding areas,” said the statement.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif gave assurances that the authorities will continue to take follow up action with IWK and other agencies to prevent more sinkholes from forming.

On Aug 23, Ms Vijayalaksmi, a 48-year-old Indian tourist from Kuppam, in Andhra Pradesh, was walking in Jalan Masjid India when the ground suddenly caved in beneath her. She plummeted eight metres into the hole and disappeared.

Efforts to locate her have thus far proved futile.

Search and rescue operations were called off on Aug 27 owing to heavy rain. But on Aug 28, operations to locate Ms Vijayalakshmi were back in full swing, with the police, Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL and Civil Defence Force personnel at the scene.

The officer in charge of the Dang Wangi police district, Assistant Commissioner Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman, confirmed the latest sinkhole incident.