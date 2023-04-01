 New York man gets 22 years’ jail over killing of Chinese immigrant, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

New York man gets 22 years’ jail over killing of Chinese immigrant

New York man gets 22 years’ jail over killing of Chinese immigrant
Pastry chef Ma Yao Pan, 61, was in a coma for eight months before he died.PHOTO: AFP
Apr 01, 2023 06:17 pm

NEW YORK - A New York City man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a hate crime in the 2021 killing of a Chinese immigrant has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, the authorities said.

Jarrod Powell’s attack on Mr Ma Yao Pan, 61, in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighbourhood, was one of a spate of attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the United States.

Mr Ma was in a coma for eight months before he died.

Police surveillance video of the April 2021 attack showed Mr Ma being knocked down from behind and kicked in the head multiple times by a lone man.

Powell pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter in the first degree as a hate crime, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said in a statement announcing that the 51-year-old had been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

“Mr Ma’s death was the result of a despicable racially motivated attack,” Mr Bragg said. “No one should have to fear that they may be in danger because of their background.”

Jay Chou has topped the Global Album Sales Chart 2022 by the IFPI with his 15th studio album, Greatest Works Of Art (2022).
Music

Jay Chou is first Mandopop singer to top IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart

Related Stories

Man United to play Hollywood duo's Wrexham in San Diego friendly

US student on run after shooting two school staff

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig hole to escape, get caught at a pancake restaurant

Mr Ma was a pastry chef who came to the US with his wife two years before the attack, US media have reported.

Mr Bragg’s office said Powell admitted in his plea that he targeted Mr Ma due to his Asian heritage. The office said it currently has 39 open cases related to anti-Asian hate crimes.

The attack on Mr Ma came a month after a shooting spree at three Atlanta spas left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

About one-third of Asian Americans say they have changed their daily routines due to concerns over threats and attacks, according to a 2022 report from the Pew Research Centre.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation says there were 305 US hate crimes against Asians in 2021. — REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

united statesRACE ISSUEScrime