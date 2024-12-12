Hougang knife attack: Man charged with murder

Chinese national Du Zaixing (right) had allegedly attacked Ms Dao Thi Hong at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store on Dec 10.

A man has been charged with murder after a Vietnamese woman was killed in a knife attack in Hougang on Dec 10.

The incident also left another man injured.

Chinese national Du Zaixing appeared in court via video link on Dec 12 as his charge was read out to him. He faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.

Du is being held in remand, but he may be taken back to the crime scene for further investigations.

His case is expected back in court on Dec 19.

The 42-year-old man had allegedly attacked Ms Dao Thi Hong, 34, at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store located near Kovan Market and Food Centre at 11.06am on Dec 10.

Ms Hong was employed by the store.

Witnesses told The Straits Times that they heard the victim screaming around 11am that day and saw a man brandishing a knife.

Ms Hong was later found with multiple cuts on her back.

A man who worked at the store tried to intervene and was injured in the process.

All three were taken to hospital, with the attacker escorted by police officers.

The victim died from her injuries in hospital.

ST spoke to some of the victim’s friends who had set up a makeshift altar behind the shop on Dec 11, where they lit candles and joss sticks.

Around 7.20pm, the victim’s sister arrived at the makeshift altar after a day of travelling from Vietnam.

Visibly distraught, she was seen being supported by two friends as she placed the joss sticks on the altar. She left after 10 minutes.

This is the 10th case of murder or alleged murder so far in 2024, with the Hougang incident being the third such case in less than two weeks.

On Nov 30, a 66-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman in her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat.

On Dec 2, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside an HDB flat in Dover. The police are seeking assistance from overseas authorities to locate a man connected to her death.