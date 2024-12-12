‘Unequivocally happy’: Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu says yes

Congratulations to Yip Pin Xiu and Bruce on their engagement!

Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian, Yip Pin Xiu, is now engaged to her boyfriend, Bruce. The national swimmer shared the joyous news on Instagram on Dec 11, giving fans a glimpse of the romantic proposal.

Dressed in an elegant black gown, Yip was all smiles as Bruce got down on one knee. While the photos captured his calm demeanor, Yip revealed he was actually quite nervous.

Despite preparing a speech, Bruce’s nerves got the better of him and he forgot his words.

But Yip shared that their deep connection made the moment perfect, regardless: “This man so openly and generously expresses his love at every chance in our lives that at this moment, he didn't need any words for me to understand him.”

In a heartfelt message to Bruce, Yip added: “With you, I can be softer yet more steady. I have space to be myself. I feel safe and seen. I am unequivocally happy.”

Bruce reciprocated her sentiments in a comment, expressing disbelief at his good fortune to meet and love someone like her.

After Yip said yes, Bruce slipped a ring on her finger, and the couple celebrated with glasses of bubbly.

Declaring the start of their “fiancé era”, Yip hinted at the next chapter, saying: “Time for us to plan a party!”

The engagement caps off an incredible year for the 32-year-old athlete. At the Paris Paralympics earlier in 2024, Yip clinched double gold in the 100m backstroke S2 and 50m backstroke S2 events, marking her third consecutive Paralympic double-gold win.

This historic achievement brought her total Paralympic gold medal count to seven, dating back to her first victory at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics.

In November, she was also named Sportswoman of the Year at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards for the fifth time, further cementing her legacy in the nation’s sports history.