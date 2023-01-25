Over 3,600 people displaced by flood-hit Johor districts

The number of flood victims in Johor is expected to continue to rise due to the ongoing heavy rain.

JOHOR BAHRU - The number of flood victims in Johor has reached 3,612 people from 1,014 families at 8am on Wednesday (Jan 25) compared to 1,703 people from 469 families at 8pm the day before.

"Segamat still has the highest number of victims with 1,392 people, followed by Kluang (1,139), Kota Tinggi (557), Mersing (403) and Batu Pahat (121).

“The numbers of temporary relief centres have also increased to 35 at 8am today compared to only 16 last night,” it said in a statement, here.

The relief centre with the highest number of evacuees is at SK Tenang Labis with 477 people from Kampung Tenang in Segamat, followed by SMK Seri Perdana with 401 people from Kampung Palembang in Kluang.

There are also three rivers that have reached the dangerous level (red), with six rivers reaching the warning level (orange).

“The rivers in the red are Sungai Gemas and Sungai Segamat (near Segamat Kecil) in Segamat, and Sungai Kahang in Kluang.

“The rivers in orange are Sungai Segamat and Sungai Muar in Segamat, Sungai Sarang Buaya in Muar, Sungai Pontian Besar in Kulai, Sungai Endau in Mersing, and Sungai Sembrong in Batu Pahat,” it said.

The flood has also caused four road closures, namely in Jalan Ladang Siang in Kota Tinggi, Jalan Senai-Gemas and Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung in Segamat, and Jalan Sungai Tiram-Ulu Tebrau in Kulai. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK