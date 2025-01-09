Risk of flash floods from Jan 10 to 13 due to monsoon surge

Several places including Dunearn Road, Bukit Timah Road near King Albert Park, and Balmoral Road were inundated with floods on Dec 29.

Flash floods may occur between Jan 10 and Jan 13, when a monsoon surge is forecast to hit Singapore.

National water agency PUB warned on Jan 9 that intense downpours might overwhelm the city’s canals and drains temporarily during this period, triggering sudden and localised floods.

The monsoon surge – a sudden increase in wind speeds that causes cold air to rush southwards in the South China Sea – could cause temperatures to dip to 22 deg C in some places, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on the same day.

NEA added: “Periods of moderate to heavy thundery showers with cool and windy conditions can be expected.”

The warning follows a string of recent deluges.

A prevailing north-east monsoon and record rainfall events led to at least three flash floods in the last months of 2024, the latest occurring in the evening of Dec 29, when several places including Dunearn Road, Bukit Timah Road near King Albert Park, and Balmoral Road were inundated.

Cars were marooned by floods in many of the affected roads.

On Nov 22, heavy rain triggered two flash floods in Yishun and Potong Pasir.

The year of 2025 may still get wetter. On Jan 2, the Meteorological Service Singapore said Singapore is under a La Nina watch – referring to the climate phenomenon that brings more rain – meaning wetter conditions could develop in the next few months.

To keep safe in a flood, PUB, as part of its Get Flood-wise in a Flash campaign launched on Nov 20, 2024, advised the public to:

Follow PUB flood alerts

Learn how to be flood-ready

Avoid flooded areas

Share PUB flood updates

Help others where possible