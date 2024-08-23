Perak man betting same numbers for years wins $5m lottery

A 61-year-old plantation estate worker in Perak, Malaysia, had been betting on the same set of numbers for years.

6, 13, 16, 18, 20, 36.

The man explained that the numbers were the ages of his family members at significant points of their lives, according to STM Lottery.

“These numbers were actually the age of my family members, some meaningful event had taken place during that time, and I purposely selected their age at that time and started betting on these numbers," he said.

“I would buy Lotto games Star Toto 6/50, Power Toto 6/55 and Supreme Toto 6/58 for just RM4 per draw and wait for my turn to win."

And win he finally did with the Aug 18 draw.

He was shocked to see the results in the newspaper on Aug 19 and he immediately called his wife and children to share the great news.

The man said he had not planned on how to spend the winnings as he was still in disbelief that he is now a multi-millionaire.

He won a whopping RM17,032,531, which comes up to about $5 million.