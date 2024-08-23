 Perak man betting same numbers for years wins $5m lottery, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Perak man betting same numbers for years wins $5m lottery

Perak man betting same numbers for years wins $5m lottery
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 23, 2024 06:04 pm

A 61-year-old plantation estate worker in Perak, Malaysia, had been betting on the same set of numbers for years.

6, 13, 16, 18, 20, 36.

The man explained that the numbers were the ages of his family members at significant points of their lives, according to STM Lottery.

“These numbers were actually the age of my family members, some meaningful event had taken place during that time, and I purposely selected their age at that time and started betting on these numbers," he said.

“I would buy Lotto games Star Toto 6/50, Power Toto 6/55 and Supreme Toto 6/58 for just RM4 per draw and wait for my turn to win."

And win he finally did with the Aug 18 draw.

Singapore drivers have flocked to the newly opened VEP information centre in Woodlands to seek help with their applications.
Singapore

One man's adventure in getting his VEP

Related Stories

Human traffickers in M'sia use code words to signal corrupt officers

How to check if you have a Malaysia traffic fine?

M'sia kids reported missing were trapped in lift for 9 hours

He was shocked to see the results in the newspaper on Aug 19 and he immediately called his wife and children to share the great news.

The man said he had not planned on how to spend the winnings as he was still in disbelief that he is now a multi-millionaire.

He won a whopping RM17,032,531, which comes up to about $5 million.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaPeraklottery

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim