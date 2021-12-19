PM Ismail calls in troops to help as floods hit Malaysia, with more rain expected

Videos on social media showed flooded roads and settlements in Selangor, including in Shah Alam and Port Klang.

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has mobilised the Royal Malaysian Police and Malaysian Armed Forces to assist evacuation efforts after severe flooding in six states including Selangor, the country's most populous state, with more heavy rains expected on Sunday (Dec 19).

Mr Ismail said he had contacted Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani regarding the matter.

"I have contacted the Chief of Defence Force and the IGP to mobilise more personnel to help in evacuating stranded (flood) victims in Selangor," he said on Saturday at the National Disaster Command Centre.

"God willing, we will do our best to help those stranded and get it done tonight."

He added that the National Security Council is considering whether to declare a state of emergency in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The prime minister said that while preparations to deal with the floods had been made in states like Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu, Selangor had been caught somewhat unprepared.

Mr Ismail said more than 450 vehicle assets and 2,817 personnel from various agencies have been mobilised to assist victims, while the National Disaster Command Centre hotline was also open to calls regarding assistance and emergency.

Bernama reported that Selangor's Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had on Saturday sought help from the federal government to extend aid to victims in the state badly hit by the floods.

Floods wreaked havoc in the state's Klang Valley, with many areas submerged in water, rendering major roads unusable and forcing many to be evacuated to relief centres.

Videos on social media showed flooded roads and settlements in Selangor, including in Shah Alam and Port Klang.

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah also visited Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to review the floods, wading into the knee-deep waters near the World Trade Centre where evacuation efforts were carried out.

Extreme heavy rain is expected to continue on Sunday in several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Pahang and Selangor, Malaysia's Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said early on Sunday.

The agency's alert at 1.40am on Sunday included areas such as Cameron Highlands in Pahang, as well as numerous others in urban settlements in Klang and Petaling in Selangor.

As of 11pm on Saturday, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that 188 relief centres, housing 11,384 evacuees from 4,500 families, have been opened in six states after a heavy downpour that began on Friday led to heavy flooding.