Princess of Wales ‘enormously touched’ by messages of support following cancer diagnosis

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in a video message on March 22 that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

LONDON – Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been “enormously touched” by the messages of support received since she announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on March 23.

A day earlier, the Princess, who is popularly known as Kate, revealed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests done following her major abdominal surgery in January revealed that cancer had been present.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, who is heir to the throne, called the cancer discovery a “huge shock”. The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family as King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Princess’ statement via a video message, which was filmed at Windsor Castle on March 20, triggered an outpouring of support from well-wishers.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

The announcement dominated British newspaper front pages over the weekend, with supportive messages combined with criticism of those who had speculated about her health in recent weeks.

Members of the public also showed their support.

“Seeing the extraordinary dignity which Kate has shown, and her trying to hold together the royal family, I hope that now, what the media will do is to give her and her family the privacy and respect that they deserve,” solicitor Simon Davis, 64, said outside Kensington Palace park.

Ms Sarah Macdonald-Brown, a 50-year-old art gallery owner, said: “It’s good that she said what’s going on because I think it helps a lot of people who experience that.”

Tourist Karen Ferguson, 42, also showed her admiration for the former Kate Middleton.

“It’s great that she came out and made a public statement so that people know she’s doing OK and what’s going on,” she said.

One of the most personal messages of support came from the Princess’ brother, Mr James Middleton.

He posted a childhood photo of him and his sister on Instagram and wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Front pages

“KATE, YOU ARE NOT ALONE,” The Sun tabloid’s front page declared, saying she received a “huge outpouring of love and support”.

The rival Daily Mirror went with “KATE REVEALS CANCER SHOCK” and shared her remarks about how she had to explain the news to her three children – Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, eight; and Prince Louis, five.

The Daily Telegraph quoted the Princess as saying “Cancer came as huge shock”, but noted that she said she is “going to be OK”.

The Daily Mail rounded on people who had speculated on her health, asking: “How do all those vile online trolls feel now?”

Rumours and gossip on social media, in newspapers and even some American talk shows had abounded since her January surgery, although her Kensington Palace office had announced at the time that she would be absent from royal engagements while she recovered and was not expected back before Easter, which falls on March 31 in 2024.

Following her revelation, messages of support poured in for her, including from King Charles; her brother-in-law, Prince Harry; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and United States President Joe Biden.

The cancer diagnosis was also big news internationally.

“Catherine’s cancer diagnosis puts UK royals on even more uncertain terrain,” said The New York Times, noting that the grave health concerns of both the King and the Princess are stretching an already slimmed-down monarchy.

King Charles, who took the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as his daughter-in-law in January.

Buckingham Palace then revealed in February that the 75-year-old King was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties. – REUTERS