Remains of a woman found in Klang cement floor; manhunt ongoing

The woman is believed to have a year ago.

The remains of a woman has been uncovered from the cement floor of a house in Klang, Malaysia.

After two hours of hacking at the floor of a house in Kampung Pendamar, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (FRDM) freed the remains of a woman who is believed to have died a year ago.

FRDM said they received a call after 11pm on Dec 3, asking for assistance to recover a body from the base of a water tank in the bathroom.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the homeowner had rented out his house to two foreign nationals before taking on a local couple as tenants.

The two foreigner had cemented a part of the bathroom, creating the water tank, without the landlord's permission. They claimed there was leakage caused by rat carcasses, so they cemented the floor to stop the seepage.

The homeowner thought nothing of it until a worker who repaired his roof relayed to him that one of the foreigners had told him about a body in the house.

The police arrested a 53-year-old man linked to the case and are on the hunt for the two former tenants, who are believed to have fled the country.