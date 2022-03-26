Saudi Arabian Formula 1 practice delayed after attack on oil facility

Black smoke rises after a Saudi Aramco petroleum storage facility was attacked and set ablaze in Jeddah on March 25, 2022.

JEDDAH (AFP) - Practice for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was delayed briefly on Friday (March 25) after Yemeni rebels attacked an oil facility, setting off a fire visible from Jeddah's street circuit.

The huge fire ripped through the nearby Aramco oil refinery and was smelt by drivers and team personnel during opening practice.

World champion Max Verstappen, who was second in the opening session for his Red Bull team said: "I smell burning - is it my car?"

The drivers attended a meeting with race organisers and Formula One management and teams shortly before the second practice was scheduled to begin.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali addressed the meeting which resulted in the practice session being delayed by 15 minutes.

Later reports said the weekend race would go on as scheduled.