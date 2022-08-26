 Like a scene out of a video game, a tank breaks down in the middle of Kuala Lumpur traffic, Latest World News - The New Paper
Like a scene out of a video game, a tank breaks down in the middle of Kuala Lumpur traffic
PHOTOS: KOSMO/FACEBOOK
Cars breaking down in the middle lane of a busy road may be a common sight in most countries. 

But some motorists in Kuala Lumpur might have thought they were in Tiananmen Square for a moment when they saw a tank stuck in the middle of Jalan Damansara.

Yes, an actual tank.

The incident occurred along Jalan Damansara towards KL Sentral on Friday (Aug 26).

Photos from CCTV footage, via Malaysian news reports, show men in camouflage uniforms standing around the tank, with one man on top of it. The time seen in one of the stills is 10:49am.

The tank appears to be a PT-91 Pendekar, a variant of the Polish-made PT-91 Twardy.

A spokesman from the Kuala Lumpur city council (DBKL) said the tank was being used in a rehearsal for the Merdeka parade.

The council also said the broken-down vehicle had been successfully towed away.

