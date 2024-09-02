 Seoul-bound M'sia Airlines flight forced to return to KLIA, Latest World News - The New Paper
Seoul-bound M'sia Airlines flight forced to return to KLIA

Malaysia Airlines flight MH66 departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport returned to the airport after about an hour-and-a-half in the air.PHOTO: ST FILE
Sep 02, 2024 11:50 am

PETALING JAYA – A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight headed for Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea was forced to turn back shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

According to data obtained from flight tracking website FlightRadar24, Malaysia Airlines flight MH66 departed from KLIA just after 12am on Sept 1 and returned to the airport at about 1.30am.

This comes after several incidents involving MAS flights.

On Aug 22, a MAS flight heading to Madinah had to return to KLIA, marking the third such incident in the month.

According to FlightRadar data, MH152, which departed KLIA at 2.23pm, turned back while flying over the Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea.

A day earlier, Shanghai-bound MAS flight MH386 was forced to turn back to KLIA due to cabin pressure issues.

On Aug 20, MH128 en route to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne had to make an emergency stop at Alice Springs in Australia’s Northern Territories. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

