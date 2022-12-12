 Shootings, explosion in Kabul hotel housing Chinese, other foreigners, Latest World News - The New Paper
Shootings, explosion in Kabul hotel housing Chinese, other foreigners

Residents said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ABDULHAQOMERI/TWITTER
Dec 12, 2022 08:23 pm

KABUL - Armed men on Monday opened fire inside a building in central Kabul that houses some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters.

Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.

Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

Spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

