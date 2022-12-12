Shootings, explosion in Kabul hotel housing Chinese, other foreigners
KABUL - Armed men on Monday opened fire inside a building in central Kabul that houses some foreigners, two Taliban sources told Reuters.
Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion.
Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.
Spokesperson for Afghanistan’s interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS
په کابل کې یو چینایي هوټل ته وسلوال ننوتلي دي او جګړه روانه ده . pic.twitter.com/4IU6KAEE23— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) December 12, 2022
