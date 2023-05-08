Six suspects appear in court for Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s murder

A suspect involved in the murder of model Abby Choi is seen at a police station on March 7, 2023.

Six suspects charged in connection with Hong Kong socialite and model Abby Choi’s gruesome murder appeared in court on Monday afternoon, according to local media.

Ms Choi, 28, was on Feb 24 found killed and dismembered at a village house in Tai Po allegedly by the family of her ex-husband over a property dispute.

DNA tests confirmed that a skull discovered in a large soup pot and two legs found in a refrigerator in the house were the remains of the socialite.

Appearing at Kowloon City Court on Monday for the second pretrial hearing, Ms Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony Kwong, 31, and their 65-year-old father Kwong Kau faced one count of murder each.

Also present in court was Ms Choi’s former mother-in-law, Jenny Li, 63, who was accused of obstructing justice by allegedly deleting messages and call logs after the incident.

The remaining two suspects in court – yacht rental agent Lam Shun, 41, and an unemployed Irene Pun, 29 – were charged with assisting an offender. Both were accused of helping Ms Choi’s ex-husband to escape.

None of them were required to enter a plea at this time.

A seventh suspect by the surname Ng, a 47-year-old masseuse and mistress of Kwong Kau, was also charged with assisting an offender. She was said to have rented a flat in West Kowloon as a temporary shelter for Alex Kwong to evade law enforcement.

The prosecution revealed that bloodstains found in Ms Choi’s ex-brother-in-law’s car matched the socialite’s DNA, reported South China Morning Post.

The prosecution said that over 30 items, including knives, chainsaws and hammers, seized from the village house will also be processed for DNA testing.

Three new witnesses have also come forward, including the victim’s mother and her current parents-in-law, added the prosecution.

According to Hong Kong news site Ta Kung Pao, villagers living around the crime scene have been wary of strangers entering their compound since the brutal killing of Ms Choi.

Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s headless, dismembered body was found in village house in Tai Po, Hong Kong. PHOTO: XXABBYC/INSTAGRAM, EPA-EFE

“We’re afraid that strangers may enter to commit crimes, hence many families here have started to install surveillance cameras,” said an unnamed resident.

Another resident said that those staying around the area continued to avoid the crime scene and a few families have also moved out after the murder.

The next pretrial hearing will take place on July 31.