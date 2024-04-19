Mirror’s concert in M'sia cancelled, S'pore gig still on

Hong Kong boy band Mirror will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 1.

Hong Kong boy band Mirror’s upcoming concert in Malaysia has been cancelled, while the Singapore show on May 1 will go ahead as scheduled.

The 12-member act kicked off their Mirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024 in Hong Kong in January and have since performed in London and Manchester in Britain in March; as well as San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York in the United States, and Toronto in Canada in April.

They were scheduled to hold the Malaysia leg of the concert tour on April 28, but concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on social media on April 18 that the gig at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“However, the Mirror concert scheduled for May 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be held as planned,” Unusual Entertainment said.

The concert promoter, which is organising the Singapore and Malaysia concerts, said ticket holders for the Malaysia concert would be eligible for a full refund of their tickets. They could also choose to exchange their tickets for the Singapore show.

Several fans who were planning to attend the Malaysia concert expressed their shock and disappointment on social media, while Mirror’s agency MakerVille also expressed its disappointment with the cancellation on Instagram Stories.

Mirror consist of Alton Wong, Anson Kong, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, Frankie Chan, Ian Chan, Jer Lau, Jeremy Lee, Keung To, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau and Tiger Yau. Their ages range from 24 to 35.

The Cantopop sensation were formed through ViuTV’s reality talent competition, Good Night Show – King Maker, in 2018, and released their first single, In A Second, in November 2018.

The group recently released their latest single Day 0 in collaboration with National Basketball Association star Damian Lillard, who uses the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. when he raps. This is Mirror’s second all-English tune after their first all-English single Rumours in 2023.

The 12 members also recently starred in Cantonese heist comedy We 12, which was released in Hong Kong in March and is the first movie to feature the entire group.