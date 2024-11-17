Smoother Causeway journeys for M'sia drivers via QR code trial

Long-term plans are also in place for the use of QR codes to be expanded to foreigners, similar to the present use of immigration autogates in Malaysia by foreign nationals.

JOHOR BAHRU – More than 350,000 Malaysian bus and motorcycle users have signed up for the QR code that promises quicker immigration clearance to Singapore on the Malaysian side, with car passengers soon expected to join them.

Long-term plans are also in place for the use of QR codes to be expanded to foreigners, similar to the present use of immigration autogates in Malaysia by foreign nationals.

When contacted, Johor state works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Fazli Salleh said the state government hopes that the QR system for cars can be trialled during the proof of concept (POC) period which is ongoing until Nov 30.

“So far, the QR codes have been effective for bus and motorcycle users. We can use some of the existing hardware and test it for cars,” he said, hoping that the Home Ministry would be able to do the testing soon.

“We just need to move the existing infrastructure to be tested in one or two car lanes.

“Our main aim is to find out and solve all the teething problems as I am sure the QR code system will be implemented for all vehicles in stages,” he told The Star.

Mr Fazli added that Johor wanted a good system to be implemented to ease people’s movement, especially with the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

The POC period for the existing three systems for immigration clearance at the two land borders with Singapore will expire by Nov 30.

The POC, which tests the feasibility of certain measures, was supposed to have ended on Sept 30, while the Home Ministry has finalised the selection of a single system to facilitate border clearances and is expected to announce the successful contractor soon. There are three app service providers being trialled, namely MyTrip, MyBorderPass and MyRentas.

It is learnt that more than 350,000 locals have been using the three apps at both land checkpoints since June during the POC period.

At present, people crossing the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link use MyTrip, while those passing through the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor Bahru (BSI) use MyRentas to cross the Causeway.

Motorcyclists in Johor Bahru, meanwhile, are equipped with MyBorderPass, which uses facial recognition or the scanning of a QR code.

To date, MyTrip has had the most registrations, numbering almost 200,000, followed by MyBorderPass and MyRentas, at about 80,000 each.

A Home Ministry official said that in the future phases, the QR code could also be expanded to involve foreigners similar to how the autogates are used.

The official said it was important for the state and federal governments to work together in resolving border issues, especially on easing clearance for both Malaysians and foreigners.

Malaysian motorcyclist Chenderan Munian, 53, who has been using the MyBorderPass since its launch at BSI, said the system was good and convenient as it saves a lot of time.

“The facial recognition cameras are efficient.

“This system is much faster than the MBike system previously,” he said, hoping that the government will quickly install this QR and facial recognition system in all the motorcycle lanes.

He said because only three lanes use this system under the POC, there is significant congestion during peak hours, with motorcyclists queuing up to use the system.

“Even my wife, who is in the security line in Singapore and travels daily at night, has given the thumbs up for the facial recognition system,” he added.

Another frequent traveller Razak Abdullah, 37, said the facial recognition system should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the thousands of motorcyclists travelling to and from Singapore daily.

“I can spend more time at home and do not have to leave my house too early in the morning as the immigration clearance is much faster and more efficient now,” he said.

“Anyway, I hope only one app will be used as it is confusing using three kinds of applications as I use both the checkpoints, and depending on my work schedule, switch between a motorbike or bus to travel.

“I hope the new vendor selected will have a good track record and know how to anticipate the increasing volume of vehicles in future,” he said, adding that the contractor should also have personnel on standby to fix problems, unlike the previous MBike system which he claimed constantly breaks down, leading to huge delays at the checkpoint.

Another motorcyclist Daniel Ooi, 58, who has been travelling to Singapore for work in the last 35 years, hopes the government will learn from the M-Bike fiasco, when the system became problematic in March.

“The system was down for so long and caused a lot of problems to the people.

“I hope the government will think long term and plan for one system to be used at both checkpoints,” he said, adding that he will always support any move towards faster clearance and better connectivity between both countries. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK