 $6 return voucher for $60 worth of CDC vouchers spent at FairPrice
$6 return voucher for $60 worth of CDC vouchers spent at FairPrice

$6 return voucher for $60 worth of CDC vouchers spent at FairPrice
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Jan 03, 2025 02:34 pm

The FairPrice Group has announced that it will hand out a $6 return voucher for every $60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers spent in a single transaction at any FairPrice store.

Customers will be able to enjoy the offer from today till Jan 12.

There will be no minimum spend required for customers to enjoy their $6 return vouchers. Customers will also be able to use multiple return vouchers in a single transaction.

The return vouchers will be valid for use from the day after date of issuance until Feb 28.

FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla said: “SG60 is a significant milestone for the nation and the launch of our $6 return voucher initiative is a way of making it even more special."

Every Singaporean household can now claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers. Half the vouchers can be used at participating supermarkets, and half at participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants.

Claim your $300 CDC vouchers starting June 25
Claim your $300 CDC vouchers starting June 25

To find out more about the Government’s initiatives to support Singaporeans through the Assurance Package, go to govbenefits.gov.sg

