Claim your $300 CDC vouchers

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers is part of enhancements to the Assurance Package to help cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases. The vouchers are valid until Dec 31, 2025.

Every Singaporean household can now claim $300 worth of CDC vouchers to help them alleviate daily expenses.

Half of the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants. They are valid until Dec 31, 2025.

The latest tranche of vouchers is part of enhancements to the Assurance Package to help cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases. The first half – $300 in CDC vouchers – was disbursed in June 2024.

How to claim your vouchers

Singaporean households will receive a notification letter by mail with instructions on how to claim and spend their CDC vouchers. Similar to previous tranches, only one household member needs to visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with his or her Singpass to claim the digital vouchers on behalf of the household.

Once the vouchers are claimed, the claimant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link sent from “gov.sg” to the person’s registered mobile number. This link, which is different from those of previous tranches, can be conveniently shared with other household members.

Those who face difficulties with the digital process can seek help at community centres or clubs (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs. There will be priority queues at CCs for seniors and people with disabilities.

Help will be provided for residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or resetting passwords.

Over the first two weeks of the launch, close to 450 youth and student volunteers from institutions, such as Institute of Technical Education College Central, Republic Polytechnic and St Joseph’s Institution, will assist residents at selected CCs alongside CDC ambassadors.

SG Digital Office’s digital ambassadors and Silver Infocomm wellness ambassadors will be stationed at CCs to help residents claim their digital vouchers from Jan 3 to 16.

Residents are reminded to guard against scams. Claiming the CDC vouchers does not require any involvement with bank applications or transactions. Those who encounter any suspicious messages relating to gov.sg or CDC vouchers can contact the People’s Association on 6225-5322, or submit the information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness or call 1800-255-0000 to make a police report.

More details on January’s CDC vouchers scheme can be found on vouchers.cdc.gov.sg