South Korean man adopts two cats, just to kill them

A police probe found the man's motive to be a contempt for cats, because strays had scratched his car.

A man in his 20s, who killed two cats on the same day he adopted, them has been sentenced to eight months in prison for animal cruelty, Changwon District Court said on Dec 5.

The defendant was accused of killing the cats inside his car at a carpark and mutilating their remains.

The incident took place in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, in September 2022.

The man had adopted the cats just hours before killing them.

A police investigation found his motive to be a contempt for cats, which was sparked by stray cats having scratched his car.

“The defendant’s method of crime is extremely cruel and does not show indications that he has any respect for life. He had driven over one hour to commit the crime, indicating that he had planned it thoroughly, and had harmed cats on multiple occasions before,” the court said in its verdict.

Killing an animal through abuse can be punished by up to three years in prison, according to South Korea’s Animal Protection Act, but very rarely do the perpetrators get jail terms.

A total of 346 people were tried between 2017 and 2022 for violating the act.

Of this number, 56.6 per cent received a fine while 5.5 per cent were sentenced to prison, according to data from the Justice Ministry data.

The Supreme Court-affiliated Sentencing Commission provides guidelines for suitable sentences for each crime.

However, guidelines do not yet exist for animal cruelty. This has sparked calls from animal rights activists to create such criteria. – THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK