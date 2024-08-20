S'porean tourists in brawl with security guard at Phuket hotel

The situation escalated into a full-blown brawl with a security guard, leaving all three men injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Two Singaporean tourists allegedly attempted to leave a hotel in Phuket without checking out or settling their bill.

The situation escalated into a full-blown brawl with a security guard, leaving all three men injured and requiring hospital treatment.

According to Thai news outlet The Phuket News, the incident occurred in the morning on Aug 15 at the Patong Bay Residence in Phuket's bustling Patong Beach area.

The two Singaporeans, identified as 21-year-old Clifton Lau and 22-year-old Nigel Tey, were reportedly seen sitting outside the hotel with bloodstains on their faces and clothing.

A security guard, who sustained injuries during the altercation, told police the two men were attempting to leave the premises without completing the necessary check-out procedures or settling their bill.

He claimed that after he tried to intervene, one of the men punched him and struck him in the back with a bottle, prompting him to retaliate.

Local police were alerted to the incident at approximately 4.45am and are currently investigating the matter.