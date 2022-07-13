Taiwan woman sees son's classmate looks like her husband; discovers she's his mistress' daughter

When a woman in Taiwan noticed that her son’s classmate in pre-school bore an uncanny resemblance to her husband, her instincts told her it was more than just a coincidence.

She later discovered that the little girl's mother was her husband's mistress who lives in the same city.

According to China Press, she then took to an online forum to share her ordeal, with the post titled, "My husband's mistress' daughter attends the same kindergarten as my son."

She provides the backstory, that she knew about the mistress some five years ago, when she discovered her husband was having an affair.

As she was pregnant with her first child, the mistress and her husband begged for forgiveness. The mistress promised to move away and the husband vowed to cut ties.

But what the wife did not know then was that the mistress was also pregnant.

And when she was on the way to the school with her son one day, she bumped into the mistress, saw the little girl with her, and was immediately struck by her resemblance to her husband.

The wife wrote: "After five years, she still lives in the same town as me, and she gave birth to a girl."

She said she confronted her husband, but he kept dodging the topic.

“I asked him if the child was his and he didn't reply. I asked him if he was still in contact with the mistress secretly, and he even called me 'crazy' (while) not answering me.”

She wrote that she broke down in tears, and that her husband not only failed to placate her, he even shoved her to the ground.

She then also revealed that she was six months pregnant with another child.

In an update to the post, the wife said she has since moved out and is living with her parents until her second child is born.

She said her husband showed up and asked her parents for forgiveness- - but said she is not about to budge.

"Whether I forgive him, I shall wait and see," she wrote.