Taiwanese siblings live with mother’s body for 3 days because they couldn't afford funeral

Unable to afford a burial service, a pair of siblings in Taiwan lived with the body of their deceased mother for three days.

According to 8world, the woman, 81, died from an unspecified illness on Nov 12.

The son suffers from a debilitating mental illness and is reliant on his sister for support. But neither could afford a proper burial, and didn’t know who to turn to for help.

So the siblings – who are both in their 60s – moved to a rented house with their mother’s body.

Eventually, a man in the area where they lived alerted a local charity, which offered help in dealing with the body.

The chairman of the charity said the man called them on Nov 14, asking if they could provide a coffin. The charity assured him that they would bear all of the expenses for the funeral.