Teacher in M'sia allegedly fat-shames pupil; mother lodges complaint

A school teacher in Malaysia allegedly body-shamed one of her primary school students recently, resulting in the student’s mother lodging a formal complaint.

When TikTok user @kasihgoldputrajaya picked her daughter up from school, she noticed she had been crying.

When asked why, the girl, who is in Primary 4, broke down and said her teacher had fat-shamed her and compared her in front of the class to “skinnier” students.

“The teacher also said ‘how will I get married if I am fat’,” the girl told her mother.

In a video posted last Friday (April 14), the daughter’s face remains hidden, but she can be heard sobbing while relating her story to her mother, who reveals that she lodged a complaint to the school principal.

In another video, the mother says she and her daughter cried so hard when they spoke to the principal that the latter was uncertain as to which one had actually been body-shamed.

According to the mother, the teacher involved was asked to pen an explanation letter. She added that her child has apparently lost interest in attending classes with the said teacher.

“(Children) have feelings too,” she wrote in the captions.

empathy

Comments of support and empathy from viewers poured in quickly, with some saying how they too were body-shamed in school, and that they still suffer from anxiety over it during adulthood.

“What does one’s physical form have to do with learning in school?” read another comment.

“I’m not sure if this is a primary school or a training school for models or flight attendants.”