Teacher in M'sia allegedly fat-shames pupil; mother lodges complaint
A school teacher in Malaysia allegedly body-shamed one of her primary school students recently, resulting in the student’s mother lodging a formal complaint.
When TikTok user @kasihgoldputrajaya picked her daughter up from school, she noticed she had been crying.
When asked why, the girl, who is in Primary 4, broke down and said her teacher had fat-shamed her and compared her in front of the class to “skinnier” students.
“The teacher also said ‘how will I get married if I am fat’,” the girl told her mother.
In a video posted last Friday (April 14), the daughter’s face remains hidden, but she can be heard sobbing while relating her story to her mother, who reveals that she lodged a complaint to the school principal.
@kasihgoldputrajaya say no to body shaming. stop bully your students. please teacher. lepas kejadian ni anak saya jd dh kurang minat ke sek jika Ada subjek cikgu tu. kes dh selesai sebenarnya. just nk share sbgai awareness body shaming kpd kanak2. mereka jgk Ada perasaan. mereka jgk nak dipuji. #stopbodyshaming ♬ Vaathi Coming (From "Master") - Anirudh Ravichander & Gana Balachandar
In another video, the mother says she and her daughter cried so hard when they spoke to the principal that the latter was uncertain as to which one had actually been body-shamed.
According to the mother, the teacher involved was asked to pen an explanation letter. She added that her child has apparently lost interest in attending classes with the said teacher.
@kasihgoldputrajaya Replying to @durianruntuih ♬ Peaceful Nature Music - Relaxing Music Company
“(Children) have feelings too,” she wrote in the captions.
empathy
Comments of support and empathy from viewers poured in quickly, with some saying how they too were body-shamed in school, and that they still suffer from anxiety over it during adulthood.
“What does one’s physical form have to do with learning in school?” read another comment.
“I’m not sure if this is a primary school or a training school for models or flight attendants.”
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now