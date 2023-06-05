Teen biker in viral stunts video died at the scene, say Penang cops

Footage show two bikers going at high speed along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway while the one in front performs a stunt.

BALIK PULAU - An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed into a car while performing stunts and running a red light.

Balik Pulau police superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the incident happened along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Penang at around 4.30am on Sunday.

“There were two vehicles involved in the incident, a car and a motorcycle... the motorcyclist, Muhammad Akid Mat Rozi, from Permatang Timbul in Balik Pulau, died on the spot,” he said.

Based on initial investigations, it was found that the accident occurred when the car, heading from Bayan Lepas towards Jalan Tengah, reached a traffic light along the expressway.

“The driver turned right when the traffic light turned green in his favour and was suddenly struck by the motorcyclist from the opposite direction,” Mr Kamarul said in a press statement on Sunday.

“The driver sustained injuries to his left hand, while the motorcyclist died at the scene.”

He added that it was raining at the time of the incident.

“We are investigating the case and looking into the traffic light function, CCTV footage, rainy weather and wet conditions,” he said.

Witnesses are also being located, and a postmortem will be carried out on the motorcyclist for cause of death.

Earlier on Sunday, footage of a motorcyclist who ran through a red light and hit a car here went viral on social media.

Two short videos, one six seconds long and another nine seconds, show two bikers going at high speed along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

The biker in front is seen lying belly-down on the motorcycle seat to perform the “superman” stunt, and both continue speeding as they approach a traffic light, which is red.

A car making a right turn in the opposite direction suddenly appears and the first biker, unable to slow down or stop, rams into it while the second motorcyclist just manages to avoid hitting the vehicle. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK