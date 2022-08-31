 Ten killed in Indonesia in truck crash outside school, Latest World News - The New Paper
Ten killed in Indonesia in truck crash outside school

The truck also crashed into two motorcycles and toppled a concrete communications tower, traffic police said.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 31, 2022 05:55 pm

BEKASI, INDONESIA (REUTERS) - At least 10 people were killed, including some children, after a truck crashed on Wednesday (Aug 31) near a bus stop outside a school in Indonesia's West Java province, police said.

The students were waiting at the bus stop after class in the city of Bekasi, when the truck veered toward them and crashed into two motorcycles and toppled a concrete communications tower, traffic policeman Latif Usman said.

Usman said 20 children were also injured in the crash.

"We are conducting an investigation to assess if the brakes failed," said Usman.

Another police official in Bekasi said the driver had been detained.

Images from the scene showed the communications tower had fallen across the road outside the school's gates and crashed into the bus stop on the sidewalk.

