 Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest against Apec summit, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest against Apec summit

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest against Apec summit
Anti-government protesters hold placards while wearing nooses around their necks during a protest against the Apec 2022 summit in Bangkok on Nov 18, 2022.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nov 18, 2022 04:39 pm

BANGKOK – Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the Apec summit in Bangkok, a police official in charge of the event’s security task force said.

About 350 protesters gathered and clashed with police, Mr Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10km from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) group are meeting.

Videos on social media showed protesters trying to overturn a police car, throwing projectiles and charging at police, while officers in riot gear advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.

Youth activist Patsaravalee ‘Mind’ Tanakitvibulpon, who was at the demonstration, said people were protesting against the Apec summit and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

“The police have overreacted. They are using rubber bullets on us and tried to stop us many times,” he told Reuters.

Police arrested 10 protesters.

PM Lee in Vietnam for Apec meeting with fellow leaders
Singapore

PM Lee in Vietnam for Apec meeting with fellow leaders

Related Stories

'US can no longer tolerate trade abuses'

China's Xi Jinping urges 'openness' at Apec meeting

Duterte says he has killed someone at 16

“The protesters broke the law, physically assaulted police officers,” Mr Ashyan said, adding that five officers were injured. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

APECthailandBangkok protestsPRAYUT CHAN-O-CHA