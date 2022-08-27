Thai zoo's drill has ‘ostrich’ on the run

The photos may look like a hoot, though the bird involved can do a lot more damage than an owl.

And it’s no joke, really.

The Chiang Mai Zoo in Thailand held a drill for its staff.

On what to do if an ostrich escapes its enclosure.

To make it realistic - of course - someone dressed up as the large flightless bird.

Staff pursued him, captured him and led him away, with a net that is apparently used in such an operation.

PHOTO: CHIANG MAI ZOO / FACEBOOK

In one picture they can be seen looking triumphant, though to their credit, they didn’t have a shot with the ‘bird’ floored and the rest of them posing around it.

It is a zoo after all, not a big game hunting facility.

PHOTO: CHIANG MAI ZOO / FACEBOOK

Ostriches can be dangerous. They can land a lethal kick.

And they can run up to 70kmh, nearly twice the speed of humans at their fastest. So it wouldn't be easy to simulate that - especially in that suit.

Such exercises are not unknown at zoos.

The same zoo has done it before for other creatures, including once with someone simulating a kangaroo - with boxing gloves on - attacking a man on the ground, Mothership reported.

The website also linked to a report from 2019, about such an exercise at a zoo in Japan.

This one had someone in a lion suit, and actual lions looking totally unimpressed.

A video of this is still available on Twitter and here it is.