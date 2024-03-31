Zoo break – from enclosures to excursions

A heartbroken ostrich in Seongnam, Gyeonggi province, made a break from its enclosure on March 26 and was seen dodging traffic on busy roads.

The male ostrich, named Tadori, had been kept at a nature experience farm in Seongnam since July 2020 with its mate, Tasuni, since they were chicks. However, after Tasuni’s death in February, Tadori seemed to be under a lot of stress, according to the owner of the farm.

The ostrich was swiftly recaptured an hour after its daring escape and is now resting and recovering in its enclosure.

While animal escapes are a rare occurrence, they do happen – even in Singapore.

We look back at the times when (mostly) furry fugitives broke out of their enclosures at the Singapore Zoo.

WHO LET THE DOG OUT

In 2014, an African wild dog escaped from its exhibit on a Saturday morning, causing the temporary closure of the Singapore Zoo’s main entrance.

According to Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which manages the zoo, keepers activated safety protocols immediately after the African wild dog’s daring dash for freedom.

The crafty canine was recaptured within an hour. No visitors, staff or animals were hurt in the incident.

CATs are liquid

In April 2005, Angel the jaguar was spotted outside of its exhibit by a visitor, triggering the evacuation of over 500 visitors from the zoo.

Investigations determined that the seven-year-old jaguar had escaped through a small hole – slightly larger than an A4-size paper – used by zookeepers to throw meat into its enclosure, while keepers were feeding the jaguars. The feeding hole was sealed permanently afterwards.

The next day, another feisty feline caused a commotion at the Night Safari.

A serval cat strayed off the stage during a 10pm animal show and bit a tourist in the foot.

The zoo did not comment on this matter. However, a moat was later built between the serval cats and the audience, increasing the distance between them from 1m to 8m.

Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) in a statement urged the complete ban of shows involving wild animals in Singapore and for improved welfare for animals in captivity.

chimp misadventure

Tragedy struck when Ramba, a beloved six-year-old chimpanzee, drowned in the Upper Seletar Reservoir after it escaped from its Singapore Zoo enclosure.

According to a Facebook post by MP Louis Ng in 2020, Ramba was the inspiration behind the setting up of Acres, which Mr Ng founded in 2001.

“I miss her tremendously and I will always cherish the memories of the time we spent together,” the post read. “She groomed me to become an activist.”

In element at the wrong place

Malayan tiger Giggo, who was 14 months' old, was seen roaming outside of its enclosure in the Night Safari in 1996. By the time keepers arrived, Giggo was found chasing a herd of ankole, a type of African cattle.

Unfortunately, the keepers could not get within range to sedate the tiger and decided to kill it after they noticed that Giggo was eyeing the fence that separated the zoo from the rest of Singapore.

“It was sad, but it had to be done,” said the zoo’s then executive director Bernard Harrison. “If there is any doubt about public safety, we’ll put the animal down.”

It was later discovered that Giggo had escaped due to a keeper forgetting to lock the door to the exercise yard when moving the tigers to their night enclosure for public viewing at the safari. The keeper was sacked.

food was its weakness

A year after the Singapore Zoo’s opening in 1973, a Nile hippopotamus by the name of Congo escaped its enclosure and eluded keepers for 52 days.

After an elaborate game of hide and seek, keepers finally managed to lure Congo back to captivity with a tempting assortment of bananas and sweet potatoes.

