Thailand’s Pattaya Beach invaded by moon jellyfish

Lifeguards along Pattaya Beach have been instructed to warn tourists about the danger of getting stung by moon jellyfish.

Although the venom of moon jellyfish is not fatal, it can cause severe skin irritation, says a Thai official.

PATTAYA – Tourists have been warned to take precautions when swimming at Pattaya Beach after the seaside town was invaded by moon jellyfish – Aurelia aurita – during the past four days.

Officials said the seaside at Pattaya Beach, especially at the Dong Tan section, has seen plenty of common jellyfish during the past four days as well.

Mr Wallop Boonchu, a marine disaster prevention official, said that although the venom of moon jellyfish is not fatal, it can cause severe skin irritation.

As a result, lifeguards along Pattaya Beach have been instructed to warn tourists about the danger of getting stung by the jellyfish, Mr Wallop said.

He added that the abundance of jellyfish at the beach was a common phenomenon at the end of the rainy season.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Krissana Boonsawat said if tourists are stung by jellyfish, they should wash the wound with vinegar immediately. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK