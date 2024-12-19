Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in April 2025

Designed to resemble the seed pods of the Purple Millettia, these treehouses overlook Upper Seletar Reservoir.

The new nature-inspired Mandai Rainforest Resort will open in April 2025.

The resort is located within Mandai Wildlife Reserve in the midst of five wildlife parks: the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild.

Operated by luxury hotel chain Banyan Tree, the 338-room resort aims to blend architecture with nature, Mandai Wildlife Group said on Dec 18.

For one thing, it has been designed around mature trees on its 4.6ha site. Flanking the entrance will be a rain tree and an Indian beech tree, both retained in their original locations.

The resort’s rooms will also have windows that fully open, allowing for natural ventilation. Ambient room temperatures will be regulated to mirror the cool atmospheric temperatures of tropical rainforests.

Rooms will have an interactive display showing power consumption levels. This display will offer reminders when power usage exceeds recommended levels.

Rainwater is also collected and repurposed for every room’s flushing system.

“We invite everyone who stays here to embrace being nature’s guest,” said Mr Teo Joo Leng, the group’s chief product officer.

He added: “For many of us who are ‘urban jungle dwellers’, this may mean adapting to a new rhythm, accepting that wildlife, nature and the weather are indifferent to our urban desires and conveniences.”

Mandai Rainforest Resort is Singapore’s first resort to achieve the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status. To be certified as super low energy, buildings have to demonstrate energy savings of at least 60 per cent from a 2005 benchmark.

The one-bedroom suite features a king-sized bed and a separate living room that offers garden and reservoir views. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP

The resort will also house a 300-seater ballroom, the Banyan Tree Spa, meeting rooms, a gym and a rooftop pool.

Resort guests will have access to exclusive wildlife experiences, such as early morning visits to Bird Paradise and an immersive guided tour for children at Singapore Zoo. They can also get special rates on park entry and programmes.

Resort general manager Glen Cook said the resort will “serve as the perfect launchpad for Singaporeans and tourists to discover the marvels of nature and wildlife”.

“We invite guests to experience a home away from home, where every moment inspires mindfulness, discovery and a deeper connection to self and the surroundings,” he said.